commisary

A sign that says, “Lower Prices,” is on display in the Warrior Way Commissary after many items have dropped in price due to the DoD’s “Taking Care of Service Members and Families” initiative on Oct. 11 at Fort Hood.

 U.S. Army Photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Hood Public Affairs

Military commissaries will operate under a holiday schedule beginning the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year’s Day, the Defense Commissary Agency announced on Tuesday.

The announcement means that many of the commissaries normally closed on Mondays will be open on that day during the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, expanding available shopping hours for patrons preparing for their holiday meals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.