Military commissaries will operate under a holiday schedule beginning the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year’s Day, the Defense Commissary Agency announced on Tuesday.
The announcement means that many of the commissaries normally closed on Mondays will be open on that day during the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, expanding available shopping hours for patrons preparing for their holiday meals.
All commissaries will be open on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Commissaries will be open for holiday hours (closing at 4 p.m.) on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and open under a normal operating schedule for New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).
All commissaries will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Patrons are reminded to check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s webpage for specific operating schedules.
