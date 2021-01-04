A prescribed burn is going on today on Fort Hood in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, and with Fort Hood’s Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch.
The burn begins at 10 a.m. Monday and is being done at a training area on the north side of Fort Hood between East Range and West Range Roads. An additional burn will be conducted Tuesday on the east side of post off of North Nolan Road and between Highway 116 and Old Georgetown Road on the west side of post, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Winds are blowing out of the west and will shift to the north, blowing east and then south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.