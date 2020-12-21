A prescribed burn is going on today on Fort Hood in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, and with Fort Hood’s Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch.
The burn began at 11 a.m. Monday and is being done at a training area on the west side of Fort Hood, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Winds are blowing out of the southwest to the northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.