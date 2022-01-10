The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the Fort Hood Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, will conduct prescribed burns today in live fire training areas LF85 & LF86.
The live fire training areas are located in the middle of the installation off East Range Road.
Ignition operations will begin after 10 a.m. Forecast winds are generally out of the southeast, blowing to the northwest.
