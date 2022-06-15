Using airplanes, Army helicopters and other equipment, firefighters are continuing to battle a pair of wildfires at Fort Hood.
“Firefighters are working to contain the fire which is currently estimated to exceed 250 acres and is 50 percent contained,” Fort Hood officials said in a news release Tuesday evening.
The fire started in Fort Hood Training Area 25. Officials have not named a cause.
“The Texas A&M Forest Service was on-site and provided support for aerial reconnaissance and four fixed-wing aircraft that completed eight drops of fire retardant,” according to the release.
Another fire, burning about 60 acres, was reported Tuesday in Clabber Creek Multi Use Range — where Army battle tanks regularly shoot 120 mm main gun rounds at wooden targets.
Both fires were about 50% contained, officials said.
“The Directorate of Emergency Services, Directorate of Public Works and units will continue with air drops on hot spots, blading operations, and ground attacks until sunset. After sunset, DES officials will place brush-truck crews to monitor the fire activity overnight,” according to the release.
