Update: The controlled burns on Fort Hood have been postponed due to weather until either late fall or winter, according to a Fort Hood release.
Fort Hood controlled burns on hold
Tags
Staff Report 6
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Midweek Poll
What is the biggest issue affecting Killeen?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- KISD nurse investigated for running side business while at school
- 2 Fort Hood commanders relieved due to ‘loss of confidence in their judgment’
- Killeen woman indicted after police said she broke into ex’s home
- Fatal shooting of 14-year-old Sunday
- ‘Reign of terror’ | Family alleges KISD principal bullied student
- Fire overtakes Killeen home on Sunday afternoon.
- Affidavit ID’s Wednesday’s fatal shooting victim in Heights
- Killeen police investigating drowning death at local hotel
- Man struck, killed by train in north Killeen
- Car crashes into Killeen ditch
Images
Commented
- ‘Most abusive relationship I’ve been in’: KISD teachers plead for help (15)
- Reader objects to profane music played at Ellison JV sporting event (13)
- Killeen reader endorses strategy of arming teachers in Texas schools (11)
- ‘We’re going to hunt you down like a dog’ | Search continues for Brandon Hogan (7)
- Boyd asks council to name concourse for late general; wants to re-brand Killeen (6)
- KISD board to consider getting rid of at-large elections (6)
- Reader takes exception to PETA letter about no-kill animal shelters (6)
- Reader says Gov. Abbott's policies make him dangerous, not O'Rourke (6)
- Reader asserts Texas schools must bring back civics, critical thinking (6)
- PETA official says no-kill shelters not answer to animal homelessness (5)
- ‘Reign of terror’ | Family alleges KISD principal bullied student (5)
- Salado reader criticizes governor's plan to bus immigrants elsewhere (5)
- Beto O’Rourke hosting ‘block walk’ Saturday (4)
- Killeen reader criticizes decisions, policies of Biden administration (4)
- Killeen election lawsuit: Alvarez wins, Brown must pay $7,500 (4)
- Beto campaign plans multiple events in Killeen area (4)
- Gas prices on the rise locally, nationally (3)
- OPINION: Killeen didn't need to send 9 representatives to AUSA event (3)
- OPINION: Newspapers have special role in our communities (3)
- Belton reader questions wisdom of arming, training teachers in Texas (3)
- Shoemaker High officials dispel masked gunman rumor (3)
- KISD: Shoemaker High fight was ‘mutual combat situation’ (3)
- Central Texas sees decline in air travel, not just Killeen (3)
- In just over a year, Killeen exhausts about $30 million in ARPA, grant funding for nonprofits, businesses (3)
- Belton reader says Buckley's donations say a lot about him (3)
- Killeen reader urges area voters to say ‘no’ to Beto O’Rourke at polls (3)
- Reader says vote-buying is now primary function of government (2)
- Killeen ISD bus driver returns to work as monitor (2)
- Do you think it’s a good idea for the entire Killeen City Council and mayor to attend the national AUSA conference in Washington? (2)
- Do you think the Killeen Independent School District should change to single-member districts for board representation? (2)
- Adams wants council to consider creating downtown advisory committee (2)
- Army CID: Drug dealer convicted in fentanyl death of Fort Hood soldier (2)
- O’Rourke draws crowd for local block-walking event (2)
- Belton reader says Texas attorney general lacking in honesty, integrity (2)
- TX Lottery (2)
- Chaparral High School 'briefly evacuated' Wednesday (2)
- Heights man sentenced to 45 years in prison after car chase, robberies (2)
- Drama unfolds after tow truck lifts cars from VLA parking lot (2)
- Lizard located: never left the house (2)
- Mac Engel: In 3 weeks, with 3 NFL wins, Cooper Rush changed his life and can be a Chase Daniel (2)
- Jury returns not-guilty verdict in Killeen child sex assault case (2)
- About 50 attend NAACP forum for county, state candidates (2)
- KPD: 2 people shot in south Killeen (1)
- Nash-King named Texas Woman of Distinction (1)
- Killeen-area average gas prices dip slightly (1)
- TX Lottery (1)
- Days after kidnapping, Herald still seeking public record on defendant’s arrest (1)
- Police: Killeen woman shoots at car with children inside (1)
- City spends more than $11.3 million on consulting fees over last 5 years (1)
- Killeen police identify man killed in June shooting (1)
- KPD issues citations during speed enforcement near junior high (1)
- Both candidates courting veterans in big Nevada Senate race (1)
- Killeen ISD board to discuss special education Tuesday (1)
- Harker Heights Council to hear HHPD, Animal Services update, will take trip to Chaparral Road (1)
- Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen to reopen (1)
- $500,000 bond set for man accused of kidnapping girl in Harker Heights (1)
- KISD single-member district update minimal Tuesday (1)
- Amazon Pay Raise (1)
- ‘Suspicious packages’: Bell County Organized Crime Unit arrests two women on felony pot charges (1)
- Killeen man allegedly touched teenage girl inappropriately multiple times (1)
- Killeen accepts land donation for placement of developer’s logo on water tank (1)
- In letter, Marks questions evidence, reporting in his capital murder case (1)
- Uvalde children grapple with trauma after school massacre (1)
- City: Traffic signal at Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road under repairs (1)
- Affidavit: Man said he would adopt child, offered her money during Heights kidnapping (1)
- Lowest gas price in Killeen-Harker Heights area: $2.92 (1)
- Killeen City Council approves agreement on Chaparral Road project (1)
- Police: Man shot girlfriend’s brother in neck during fight, argument (1)
- Chaparral still searching for 1st win after 28-13 loss to Elgin (1)
- Kevin Roderick Gordon III (1)
- KISD board to vote on sexual education committee (1)
- Public forum on Proposition A set for Oct. 22 (1)
- Salvation Army hands out food in Killeen (1)
- Killeen police investigating drowning death at local hotel (1)
- Cagle, CTC caught off guard by Boyd’s unilateral park proposal, emails show (1)
- Man tried to strangle wife during argument, police say (1)
- Herald continues to provide extensive coverage of Killeen City Council, complex issues (1)
- Killeen City Council members unanimously OK $112 million general fund budget (1)
- Parent of KISD student alleges seniors ‘targeted’ by principal (1)
- Do you think the local community will quickly accept Fort Hood’s name change to Fort Cavazos when it takes effect in 2024? (1)
- CTC Culinary Arts to open Patio Café dinner series (1)
- Residents turn to Herald for investigative education coverage (1)
- BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse (1)
- Debra Lynn Goodnight (1)
- Heights man indicted after police said he used machete to kill two dogs (1)
- Fort Hood brigade returns from Europe (1)
- Fire overtakes Killeen home on Sunday afternoon. (1)
- Affidavit: Man shoots up parents’ house (1)
- Do you think the city of Killeen should make it a priority to build a larger animal shelter? (1)
- Killeen air numbers fall again in August (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.