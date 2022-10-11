Controlled burn

Smoke could be seen billowing from a controlled burn on Training Area 73 at West Fort Hood. Winter controlled burns are common at Fort Hood.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Update: The controlled burns on Fort Hood have been postponed due to weather until either late fall or winter, according to a Fort Hood release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.