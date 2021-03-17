Dead animals that have been noticed in a Fort Hood housing are due to a mix nature, mowing mishaps and “suspected foul play,” a Fort Hood official said this week.
A number of people on Facebook pages related to Kouma Village said they have noticed dead animals — or animal parts — showing up in unsightly ways in recent weeks.
Kouma Village, on the south side of Interstate 14, is one of several family housing areas on post.
“A dead squirrel was placed by our gate last night on Evans Dr.” posted Veronica Cottemond.
Others have said they have noticed dead rabbits and birds, although it’s unknown if they died naturally. Some on Facebook suspected the recent sub-freezing weather that lasted for a week in February had something to do with it.
The Herald did an initial story on the dead animals Monday. Fort Hood sent a statement about the issue to the Herald on Tuesday night:
“Fort Hood law enforcement and animal control officials are investigating reports of dead animals; initial evidence indicates typical predatory behavior by wild animals, freezing temperatures, mowing mishaps, and suspected foul play has led to several small animal deaths,” said III Corps and Fort Hood spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III in the statement. “We want our Fort Hood neighborhoods to be safe for all residents—and authorized pets — and have recently made a few changes including: 100 percent identification checks, increased police patrols, re-energized community councils, and banning unwelcomed people. The voice of residents — expressed through Social Media, town halls, and chain of command—has led to new policies and is improving our communities.”
One person on a Kouma Village Facebook page described seeing a dead bird on his doorstep — likely the result of a prank by young boys.
“We got ding-dong-ditched, but there was an egg (plastic Easter egg) with a dead bird inside of it. That is the third dead animal placed on our doorstep within the past week,” Joshua Brameier posted on a public Facebook page Feb. 20. “There were two boys in the area, one on a bike and the other was not. I asked the boy that was not on a bike if he saw anyone at door. He said ‘no, but I saw on the news where people have been ringing doorbells after placing eggs with dead animals in them.’ He had no way of knowing what was placed on my doorstep unless he was the one who did it.”
Kristina McCormack also posted to the Facebook page on March 2, and said Fort Hood officials are looking into it.
“I’m with fort hood animal control,” McCormack said on Facebook. “Everyone that HAS or HAD any of the dead animals around their homes or just seen in the area please message me so I can keep track. We are working with the MPs on this. IF ANY MORE ARE SPOTTED CALL 254-287-2113 AND MESSAGE ME TO HAVE IT PICKED UP AND TAKEN CARE OF TO BE ADDED TO THE INVESTIGATION.”
