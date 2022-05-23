A social media post by Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit regarding “allegations and concerns” from a local sergeant is being widely shared on social media.
“We are aware of the allegations and concerns raised by Sgt. Jewel Scott. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and commanders will investigate and take action as appropriate. Sgt. Scott is safe and in the care of her unit leadership,” III Corps and Fort Hood said on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. “Our Soldiers can always bring up concerns to their leadership, who will take appropriate action commensurate with Army Standards and values.”
The post had more 360 reactions, 160 comments and nearly 120 shares by lunchtime Monday.
On her Instagram page last week, Scott posted a collection of videos and posts — known as a “story” on Instagram.
“If I end up dead, just know somebody did it,” Scott said in the post.
She was not specific about who may have been trying to hurt her or why.
At one point, the story switched to a video of what looked to be a Killeen street with police pulling Scott over, and Scott saying she was accused of being “AWOL” — absent without leave.
The videos all appeared to be taken by Scott, and several of them appeared to be in or adjacent to a Fort Hood barracks with military police standing nearby both day and night.
“I think these people are trying to kill me,” Scott said in the video without being specific who “these people” are. “They will not leave me alone.”
One video seemed to show Scott at a table outside a barracks, with two military police officers standing a few feet away.
“I ain’t crazy,” Scott said. “I know what I’m talking about.”
Towards the end of the “story” Scott thanked her social-media followers for their support, and said the Army has decided to “kick me out in the next 10 days” in an effort to “shut me up.”
Typically, the process to transition a soldier out of the Army takes months.
“I have been assaulted. I have been threatened,” Scott said in the video. She did not say by whom or how.
She encouraged others to share her story.
Fort Hood does not usually post to its Facebook page messages about social-media complaints or the soldiers, by name, who make them.
When asked by social-media users why Fort Hood revealed her name, Fort Hood answered:
“The soldier has made allegations. The unit will investigate. Please allow the process to work and not conduct the investigation via social media.”
The Fort Hood social-media manager commented directly several times to some who posed questions before limiting who could comment on the post.
“We do ask that you keep your comments to a civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. It serves no purpose to write conspiracy theories and incorrect information,” Fort Hood said in one reply to a comment.
Many commenters criticized Fort Hood for its post.
“But if the allegations are against the Unit to include the command team why is said unit doing the investigation and not an outside Unit with CID and MPI? 🧐 More so if the SM is not safe due to her Unit and you just blasted her name all over social media,” wrote social-media user Kaitlyn Lewis on the Fort Hood Facebook page.
Her comment alone had over 230 “likes.”
In response to Fort Hood’s Facebook post, Scott responded on her Instagram page: “THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the “CARE” of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital.”
A GoFundMe online fundraiser created by Scott had $2,598 of its $15,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. To view Scott’s GoFundMe visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jewels-unjust-transition-by-the-army.
Herald Metro Editor Lauren Dodd contributed to this report.
