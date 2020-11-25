FORT HOOD — A Fort Hood unit on Wednesday organized a walking event geared to supporting military families whose soldiers are deployed overseas this Thanksgiving.
The 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hosted a “Walk for Gratitude” event, with a focus on connecting military family members of deployed soldiers with each other, and provide information on available resources during deployments.
Capt. Victoria Fox, senior command family readiness representative, said soldiers of the family members participating in the walk were also conducting a walk while deployed to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. This event is to help families deal with the rigors of military deployment.
“It’s to bring families together to see how they’re doing in the first few weeks, because this is when we have the most problems with families,” Fox said. “Just to see if we have any issues that they don’t know who to contact, but now they have someone here that they can talk to face-to-face.”
Fox said these events help show families of deployed soldiers that they are not alone during the deployment.
Christy Dunstan, whose husband Maj. Sean Dunstan is deployed to Europe, was on-hand to help spread some Thanksgiving holiday cheer.
“We’re in this together, and the rotation will go by so much quicker and easier if we all support each other,” Christy Dunstan said.
Christy Dunstan said events like these, and other outreach efforts occur every month to ensure family members know there are available resources, should they have any problems during their service member’s deployment. These events also focus on physical and mental health, which she said also helps family members endure the rigors of deployment.
“I’m just grateful to be part of the Army community,” Christy Dunstan said.
