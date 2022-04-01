Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services officials continued to monitor the Crittenberg Complex fire on Fort Hood, post officials said in a news release Wednesday night.
The fire was 85% contained on post and 95% off post in Flat, a small town north of Fort Hood, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The fire has burned 33,175 acres.
Since the beginning of the fire response, aircrews have conducted more than 257 air drops. The fire started last week at a Fort Hood firing range, and is the biggest wildfire in Fort Hood's history, according to the Fort Hood fire chief.
Hot spots do remain on the range and fire crews will continue to monitor and respond them. They will also conduct targeted prescribed burns in other areas as preventative measures which may produce smoke throughout the day, according to Fort Hood.
Fire officials ask motorists to use caution on the roads on Fort Hood as emergency and military vehicles will still be responding to areas across the range.
