Fort Hood officials said Tuesday they are still continuing to monitor the Crittenberg Complex fire that scorched more than 33,000 acres on post. As of the last update on Tuesday, the fire was still 95% contained.
The officials were unable to say why has been at the same percentage since April 1.
Multiple fires began in March and merged into the large Crittenberg Complex fire, which encompassed northern Fort Hood ranges and crept into the town of Flat, Texas, north of the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.