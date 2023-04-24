MILITARY

The Fort Hood Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday to a building on Fort Hood in response to a fire alarm.

Upon arrival, the fire department forcibly gained entrance to a laundry room inside of a barracks building. Two separate fires were identified in a washer and dryer. Fire fighters extinguished both fires with minimal structural damage.

