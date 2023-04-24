The Fort Hood Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday to a building on Fort Hood in response to a fire alarm.
Upon arrival, the fire department forcibly gained entrance to a laundry room inside of a barracks building. Two separate fires were identified in a washer and dryer. Fire fighters extinguished both fires with minimal structural damage.
All occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated, officials said in a news release on Monday.
Upon further investigation, it is believed the fires were started intentionally. Later on a walkthrough of the building, military police officers were informed by the staff duty officer that building walls and windows had been vandalized and the paint appeared to be fresh.
Currently, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident as a suspected arson. CID special agents have also conducted several investigative actions including a crime scene examination, evidence collection and conducting multiple witness interviews.
Two persons of interest, who recently arrived at Fort Hood, have been identified. There is no current threat to soldiers in the barracks or the local community. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time, according to the release.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact military police at 254-288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID office at 254-287-2722.
