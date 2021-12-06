A gasoline brand familiar to many Texans will now be sold at Fort Hood and other Army and Air Force bases around the country.
The transition to “Top Tier” branded fuel started in November at Fort Hood with the Clear Creek Express, which is now dispensing Valero fuel. Remaining Express stores at Hood, including III Corps, Kouma, Warrior Way, 37th Street, Comanche and West Fort Hood, are slated to be converted by the end of the year, according to a news release from Army & Air Force Exchange Service, which runs the 180 gas stations for privately owned vehicles on Army and Air Force installations in the continental U.S.
Military shoppers at select installations will be able to fuel up with Marathon, Valero and BP/Amoco fuel, depending on geographic location, at the Exchange’s Express gas stations. Expresses are receiving signing and canopies — identical to those used at the brands’ gas stations outside the gate — to let soldiers and their families know that they can purchase the high-quality fuel at the low prices they have come to expect at Express gas stations, according to the release.
Exchange pumps previously dispensed good quality, non-branded fuel that meets all EPA standards but did not include the extra additive formulation that “Top Tier” fuel provides, officials said.
“The Exchange continues to enhance the quality of life for service members and their families, allowing shoppers at these locations to fuel up with the national brands they know and trust without leaving the installation,” said Exchange director/CEO Tom Shull. “Much like the introduction of name-brand restaurants in the 1980s and name-brand car care services in the 1990s, bringing branded fuel to these Expresses will further strengthen military shoppers’ hard-earned Exchange benefit.”
Procuring Marathon, Valero and BP/Amoco fuel improves the Exchange’s already-secure supply chain, enhancing the Exchange’s support of military communities during emergencies and natural disasters, the release said. The Exchange’s fuel pricing policy — matching local competition for each fuel grade where the competition offers a similar service at the same terms and conditions — will remain unchanged.
The updated fuel canopies heralding the branded fuel are being implemented at no cost to the Exchange or the installations.
