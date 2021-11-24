FORT HOOD — Traditionally, hosting a Thanksgiving meal brings the whole family to the table. It even unites more distant relatives, who come from out of town for the special occasion. Lately, however, a new custom has taken over the kick-off of the holiday season: The so-called Friendsgiving celebration.
Friendsgiving describes a day to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends. The holiday can either be celebrated in addition to your traditional Thanksgiving get-together or in lieu.
While the Merriam-Webster dictionary officially added the term “Friendsgiving” in 2020, the tradition has been around for much longer. Especially in military communities such as Fort Hood, it’s not uncommon to celebrate the holiday with friends instead of family.
Fort Hood resident Sarah Shook has hosted a Friendsgiving meal for several years, inviting old and new friends to her home.
“It’s important to me because I feel like it’s the one day that we can express our thanks and gratitude more publicly,” she said.
Shook has been living at Fort Hood, her husband’s first duty station, for two years. However, she cherished the Friendsgiving holiday even before living the military lifestyle.
“I celebrate Friendsgiving because most of my life, my friends that I have met have become more of a family,” she said. “And it is my opportunity to thank them for coming into my life and changing it in whatever way they did.”
According to Shook, hosting Friendsgiving in a military community added a new meaning to her holiday season.
“Most of my friends are not from Texas as my husband and I are from here,” she said. “We get to go home to our families on actual Thanksgiving, and I feel bad for the friends that do not get to go home to their families.”
With her Friendsgiving celebration, Shook tries to make her friends’ holidays more enjoyable, give them a feeling of home and simply treat them like family.
“(I want them to) remember how loved they are and that they are family to us,” she said.
While there is no dedicated date Friendsgiving is held, it is mostly celebrated the week or weekend before Thanksgiving. This schedule allows people to celebrate Friendsgiving with their pals and Thanksgiving with their family.
“I usually celebrate Thanksgiving with my family in Houston on the actual date, and I hold a Friendsgiving the weekend or week before,” Shook said.
While it’s up to the host and attendees what the menu of a Friendsgiving celebration looks like, dishes often resemble classic Thanksgiving meals.
“My family usually provides the turkey and a dessert, and then we ask everyone else to bring something like a potluck style just to make it a little bit more fun and personalized,” Shook said.
The potluck concept allows people to bring their favorite dishes or recipes that remind them of home. It’s also a chance to try something new.
Since Friendsgiving is a relatively modern celebration, there aren’t any established traditions yet. This offers the opportunity to either connect Friendsgiving with traditional Thanksgiving customs or start completely brand-new ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.