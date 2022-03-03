HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee hosted Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, Thursday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association in Heights for an update on what’s going on at Fort Hood.
Foster, who is also a resident of Harker Heights, spoke to the group of business and community leaders about a range of topics from the problems soldiers are having finding housing to when soldiers may be able to take off their masks in public areas on post.
“There are other installations that have removed masks already. It all comes from the (Center for Disease Control) website, the CDC numbers linked to the local community — in our case, Bell and Coryell Counties,” he said. “The good news is, the county numbers as I’ve seen them all seem to be trending in the right direction and very soon we’ll be in medium or maybe even low transmission zone.”
The garrison commander added that as soon as the CDC website updated to reflect county numbers, the senior commander on post, Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, would be able to make the recommendation to go maskless on the installation.
Foster also spoke about the readiness of Fort Hood soldiers, the efforts in place to modernize and the innovations the post is making to increase the quality of life of soldiers and their families.
He then stressed that while there are a lot of fears from the community about what is going on with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no units on Fort Hood who have orders to deploy to Europe to fulfill North Atlantic Treaty Organization obligations.
“But the big takeaway that I think everyone should have, as pertains to that situation, is that being ready is what Fort Hood does,” Foster said. “There is nothing new, with this situation or any other, Fort Hood is prepared to do what we are asked to do by the president of the United States and the American People.
“You should feel very confident in the ability of the units on Fort Hood to do whatever is asked of them.”
He also stressed the need for leaders in both business and local government to work hand in hand with the post to work on the housing situation for the troops. Currently, the post has a 4,000 bed deficit for single soldiers and not enough family housing for the married troops.
“When I was stationed here before, a week before I signed in I could find a high quality, affordable house,” Foster, who is on his third tour of duty at Fort Hood, said. “That’s not the case now. We need, the military community, the larger community, a diversity of options. Apartments ... More affordable for our junior soldiers especially. The people that are hit the hardest are our junior soldiers, and that’s where we have to focus our effort.”
Foster ended his update by taking questions from the attendees. Questions ranged from troop morale to whether there were still non-active duty soldiers, such as retirees, living in post housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.