FORT HOOD — The Energy Resiliency Readiness Exercise on Fort Hood began promptly at 8 a.m. Tuesday, a full-scale exercise which cut electrical power to nearly the entire installation.
The only exceptions on post were Robert Gray Army Airfield, which shares responsibilities with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The exercise was a Department of Defense directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation, according to a Fort Hood release updating the public on the progress of the exercise..
In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, power was cut to all 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages. Food trucks and field dining tents were set up to ensure soldiers who would normally use the dining facilities were still able to eat.
Within minutes of the exercise beginning, backup power was restored to critical areas on post, such as the emergency nerve center at the III Corps headquarters where personnel from the various agencies on post coordinate efforts during an emergency. Minutes later, the first kink in the exercise was thrown in when the fire alarm went off in the headquarters building due to the lack of power.
Despite no electricity, soldiers continued about their day as normal, such as working on vehicles in the motor pools or training in the field or at firing ranges, said Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander. “Training is going to continue, the Army continues regardless of weather or conditions.”
Foster said soldiers assisted with the exercise such as guarding sensitive sites on the installation.
“Our outer security on the perimeter is unchanged, because there is backup power generation for all our access control points, so there’s nothing there to really worry about,” he said on Tuesday morning. “But there are some things soldiers are going to have to do about those things, and then there are things the units are doing at our different critical sites to help us test whether or not our backup systems are going to work effectively, where we might need to make improvements in the future. That’s what most of the soldiers’ efforts will be today.”
For some of the soldiers, the exercise was a unique opportunity. For Spc. Jovan Harris, of Miami, Florida, a cook with the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, it was a chance to feed the troops from a food truck.
“This will be the first time I’ll be in a proper food truck — at my old unit, we never had one, so being here is kind of an eye-opener for me,” he said. “It’s interesting to see we can provide food out of an open surface like this for the soldiers on post.”
Fort Hood officials began restoring power to the installation by 4 p.m.
“We fully expect to find out new and amazing things that we didn’t anticipate that may go wrong, and we’re also going to find out things that go very well,” Foster said while the power was still off Tuesday morning. “That’s part of the whole learning process. I expect it to be a very successful exercise and I expect us to come out of this ready for any kind of future threat, whether it be severe weather or cyber attacks or anything else that might result in a problem with our power grid on the installation.”
