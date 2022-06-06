FORT HOOD — Tri-Service Military Residency Program students and medical personnel from Army, Navy and Air Force medical teams, including active duty, National Guard and Reserves, are gathered on Fort Hood this week for the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The purpose of the exercise is to train medical personnel in combat casualty care, aeromedical care and forward resuscitation surgical team care. It will also include training on current practices of military medicine on topics such as the patient perspective, damage control for resuscitation/surgery and overall care of the military working dog.
Over 2,000 services members, from 70 units representing over 60 medical specialties, and multi-national medical personnel will participate in the exercise this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.