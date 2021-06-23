FORT HOOD — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center held a change of command ceremony at Sadowski Parade Field on Wednesday.
Command of the hospital was transferred from Col. Richard G. Malish to incoming commander Col. Daniel J. Moore.
Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, commander of Regional Health Command–Central, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.
Bagby quoted famous American author Warren Bennis when he said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate a vision into reality.”
“Col. Malish embodied this quote before he even arrived here,” Bagby said.
Bagby said Malish’s vision resulted in expanding its community-based clinics into new quality, urgent, internet and phone care clinics, which improved health care access, reduced costs and provided same-day appointments.
“There is no higher privilege than to command soldiers,” Malish said.
Malish, who commanded the hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said he could not have wished for a better team to combat the virus.
“Whatever Fort Hood needed, you provided,” Malish said. “No one ever questioned me on our approach.”
Malish said the hospital’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic resulted in the hospital’s selection as a test site for the vaccination and provided invaluable knowledge to health officials used across the Department of Defense.
Moore said it was an honor and tremendous responsibility to serve the soldiers and beneficiaries of the Fort Hood community.
“This is the third time Rebecca and I have been assigned to the ‘Great Place,’ and we are anxious to get started,” Moore said.
Moore’s previous assignment was as the chief of plans for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General.
Malish’s next assignment will be as the chief of staff for Dr. Terry Adirim, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.
