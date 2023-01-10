The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will open a weekly walk-in contraception clinic at its Family Medicine Residency Clinic on the first floor of the hospital, each Thursday morning beginning Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Providers will offer counseling for eligible female service members and beneficiaries of all the forms of contraception available, including natural family planning, barrier methods, hormonal methods and long-acting reversible options like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implantable rods (Nexplanon). They will prescribe and complete procedures for these long-acting, reversible options the same day. This will enable beneficiaries to be able to walk out with their contraception method of choice.
