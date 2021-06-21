FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will host a change of command ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Sadowski Field to mark the transfer of leadership from Col. Richard G. Malish to Col. Daniel J. Moore.
Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby, commander of Regional Health Command–Central, will serve as the reviewing officer for the ceremony.
Moore previously served as the Army Surgeon General’s chief of plans. He is a graduate of the Army Basic Rotary Wing course and held several assignments as a medical evacuation pilot. Moore is also graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.
