Fort Hood will host its 48th annual Retiree Appreciation Days this Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event celebrates and shows appreciation for those who served their nation from all military services.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 with a retiree golf tournament at the Courses at Clear Creek. Golfers must register at the golf course. Lunch will be provided for all registered golfers.
Also from 9 to 11:30 a.m., flu shots will be administered to any retiree at the Copeland Center, Building 18010.
III Armored Corps will host its monthly retirement celebration at 11 a.m. in the Lone Star Conference Center. This month 15 retiring service members will be honored.
The first day’s activities conclude with a Friday night social from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Phantom Warrior Center, Building 194. Retirees can RSVP by calling Fort Hood Retirement Services at 254-287-5210 or 254-287-8761.
On Saturday, the morning kicks off with a free breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Lone Star Conference Center. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
A county fair, with a variety of organizations offering information, will also be available from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Lone Star Conference Center and continues after the opening ceremony until 1 p.m. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center also will host a health fair in its lobby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing immunizations and other routine health screenings.
The second day of events will wrap up with a 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment demonstration beginning at 2 p.m. at the stables behind the visitor’s center.
Legal assistance will be available to retirees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Fort Hood Tax Center, Building 42004. The Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Veteran Center will be set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the ID-Card Section, Building 130, to assist veterans with any issues or questions regarding benefits and entitlements.
The events are open to any military retiree and their spouse.
For more information, call Fort Hood Retirement Services at 254-287-5210 or 254-287-8761.
