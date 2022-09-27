Fort Hood along with the Texas Crime Prevention Association hosted the Texas National Night Out Press Conference kicking off National Night Out in Texas at the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Speakers include (in order): Lt. Andrew Samarripa (Fort Hood Police Department), Vickie Stonaker (President of Texas Crime Prevention Association), Chief Jason O’Malley (Pflugerville Police Department), Chief Joseph Chacon (Austin Police Department), and Lt. Col. Jeremy Prince (Fort Hood Provost Marshal Office)

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood hosted law enforcement representatives from across Texas on Tuesday for the official kick off of National Night Out events across the state.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

