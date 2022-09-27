President of the Texas Crime Prevention Association, Vickie Stonaker, explains the goals and benefits of participating in National Night Out has on the community at the Marvin Leath Visitors Center Tuesday morning,
Walter Lanier | Herald
Nate The Knight; the National Night Out mascot; associates, speakers, and officers from varying police departments line up holding a banner advertising their event taking place on October 4th.
FORT HOOD — Fort Hood hosted law enforcement representatives from across Texas on Tuesday for the official kick off of National Night Out events across the state.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch.
“This event was created by the National Association of Townwatch in 1984, so it’s been around a long time and a lot of people participate in it,” said Vickie Stonaker, the president of the Texas Crime Prevention Association. “National Night Out heightens crime and drug awareness and builds safer communities by getting to know your neighbors and your surroundings.”
Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday of October each year, Stonaker said, which is Oct. 4 this year. This is the 39th year Texas has participated in the event, and of the past 25 years awards have been given for participatione, Texas has been No. 1 in the nation.
“This year, I think they have over 1,500 parties registered with National Association of Town Watch, so you can see, Texas is very active in National Night Out,” she said. “It’s also great for building a relationship with your police department. A lot of the time we don’t get positive interactions, but this brings us together on a real positive note and we can interact with each other.”
National Night Out enhances the relationship with neighbors and law enforcement, bringing back a true sense of community, said Lt. Col. Jeremy Prince, Fort Hood Provost Marshal’s Office.
“Furthermore, it brings a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under a positive circumstance,” he said. “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local crime prevention efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, and send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organizing and we fight back.”
Fort Hood will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fort Hood Stadium, Prince said.
“There will be music, festival-type of things people can take part in and just have a good time,” he said. “We’ll have a lot of law enforcement support out there for people to interact with. A lot of times we appear to be standoffish, but we’re people like everyone else. We care about our communities, we care about our soldiers and we care about everyone here.”
Other events in the area for National Night Out include:
Killeen
Killeen events for National Night Out will be held in neighborhoods across the city from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. KPD officers will join residents in neighborhoods throughout Killeen who are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Neighborhoods are encouraged to host a variety of events such as block parties, cookouts, contests and youth activities.
Harker Heights
National Night Out in the City of Harker Heights is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday for block parties at various locations. City officials and Harker Heights police plan to visit the block parties in the city.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department will be hosting a kick off party on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Copperas Cove at Avenue E and South Main Street. Hotdogs, chips, cookies, and soft drinks will be served. There will be numerous children and adult activities and door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.
Neighborhood block parties will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at various locations throughout Cove. CCPD is asking residents in neighborhoods to lock their doors, turn on outside light, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Suggestions for outdoor functions include, but are not limited to, block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime and drug rallies.
Nolanville
The Nolanville Police Department will host an event on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Monarch Park, located at 100 Gold Star Avenue. There will be food, family games, a scavenger hunt, music, face painting, a dunking booth and more.
