FORT HOOD — The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program hosted its Mega Career Fair on Tuesday at the Lone Star Convention Center on post.

The Mega Career Fair is held twice a year, once in January and once in June, said Jerry Hernandez, marketing manager for Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, which helps soldiers getting out of the Army find new jobs. This event was the largest since TAP began hosting the fairs, with 200 employers showing up representing more than 100,000 jobs. An average of 3,500 to 5,000 job seekers usually attend.

