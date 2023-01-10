FORT HOOD — The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program hosted its Mega Career Fair on Tuesday at the Lone Star Convention Center on post.
The Mega Career Fair is held twice a year, once in January and once in June, said Jerry Hernandez, marketing manager for Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, which helps soldiers getting out of the Army find new jobs. This event was the largest since TAP began hosting the fairs, with 200 employers showing up representing more than 100,000 jobs. An average of 3,500 to 5,000 job seekers usually attend.
It is the largest job fair of its kind within the Department of Defense, Hernandez said.
“We have employers here who are ready to hire. We have five employers who are doing job interviews today to hire soldiers,” he said. “We have them from as far away as Canada — Canadian Railroad is here. Companies from California, Arizona, all over the East Coast, so they come from all over, not just locally.”
International companies who offer overseas contracts were also represented, along with government agencies such as the Department of State, he added.
Some major corporations were also represented, such as Samsung out of Austin.
Employers said they were excited by the potential of finding new employees.
“I’m very excited and as you can see; my entire team is very excited to be here,” said Kweelan Toteo, head of Workforce Development at Samsung Austin. “We really prepared for this event. I’m looking forward to hiring more of our excellent veterans and their family members who will be seeking career opportunities in our region.
“Primarily, these will be roles in tech: technicians, thought process technicians, engineers … you name it, we have job openings at Samsung right now,” she added. “Some of my colleagues (at the event) are actually from Fort Hood, and one of them just mentioned that he was recruited from one of these events here.”
For some of the employers, the Mega Career Fair was their first time at Fort Hood.
“The things that make these soldiers so attractive is that they already come in with certain skills employers are looking for, certain training that employers are looking for, so we’re excited about that and look forward to bringing them home with us,” said Phillip Flores, business services representative for Workforce Solutions Panhandle out of Amarillo. “We’re figuring out that all we’re doing with local job fairs is turning people around. We decided we needed to get out of the Panhandle and bring people back with us.”
Workforce Solutions Panhandle brought nine of their local companies with them to the event, representing jobs from environmental services to nuclear weapons and everything in between, he said.
“We’ll definitely be coming back again,” Flores said.
The event was a big boon for the soldiers preparing to leave or retire from service.
“Not having ever come to one of these job fairs, previously, it gives me an opportunity to see what’s out there,” said Fort Hood Master Sgt. Rebecca Ferris with 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West. “This is very helpful. It’s a lot, but I think it will help because it gives someone the opportunity, especially if they’re in the military and never been in the civilian sector, to see what’s actually out there.”
Ferris, who is approaching 29 years of service in the Army, said she would definitely recommend her own soldiers attend job fairs such as this as they approach their own end of service.
“I think it’s a good opportunity, and maybe should push for the soldiers to get out here to see what’s out there, especially if they plan to stay in the state of Texas,” she said. “But I also see there are other companies from all over out there, too. It would definitely be beneficial for my soldiers.”
