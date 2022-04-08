FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials hosted dedication ceremonies Friday morning for a new monument at the post’s Memorial Park to honor the famed 2nd Armored Division (Forward) and its service in Europe during the Cold War and later in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm.
The 2nd Armored Division, once led by famed Gen. George S. Patton and later deactivated at Fort Hood in 1995, played important roles in the invasions of Germany, North Africa and Sicily during World War II. Under Patton’s command, the division became known as “Hell on Wheels,” a name that stuck and later became part of the unit’s uniform patch.
During the historic Cold War — described as “a long period of rivalry (1947-1991) which pitted the U.S. against the Soviet Union and their respective allies and determined international relations for almost half a century” — the division was based primarily at Fort Hood, with a reinforced “forward” brigade stationed in Garlstedt, West Germany.
Paul Dulchinos, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and now commander of the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association, said prior to Friday’s ceremony that the first-of-its kind monument is designed specifically to honor the brigade and its service, but the recently formed association is also open to any and all 2nd Armored Division veterans.
“The association is two years old, and we’re at 56 members right now,” said Dulchinos, a Massachusetts native now living in Rhode Island. “This was actually the brainchild of a gentleman who passed away (recently), so this is kind of bittersweet for us.
“He was kind of the catalyst who got us all together to raise money for the monument, and then we realized as there was a groundswell of support, that we could make this a standing association.
“We may want to put another monument at (Fort) Benning, where the 2nd Armored Division was born, and create a legacy to keep the memory of the unit alive through scholarships for descendants of division members. We’re hoping that it continues to grow. We figure there are probably 10,000 former 2nd AD folks out there who may want to come home and join us.”
One of a number of division members on hand for the ceremony was retired Col. Tom Vossler, who served 30 years (1968-1998) and once led an infantry platoon into combat in Vietnam and Cambodia.
As a major in the early 1980s, he was a battalion operations officer and then executive officer for the 2nd Armored Division’s 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment at Fort Hood. He also served as the division’s operations officer in the 2nd Brigade and other positions during the division’s fielding and transition to the M-1 Abrams tank and M-2/M-3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
From 1986-88, Vossler was commander for a mechanized infantry-armor battalion task force of 1,200 American and German soldiers who were part of the 2nd AD’s forward brigade that trained as a counter-attack force for NATO’s Northern Army Group in northern Germany and Denmark.
After offering an opening prayer for the ceremony, Vossler told a small assembled crowd that it is important to remember the mission and sacrifices of the soldiers who participated in the division’s forward brigade training all those years as part of the Cold War.
“Too often, the importance of what they did is forgotten,” he said. “We out-trained the Soviet army. This is very personal to me. It’s a monument to what we did, but it’s also a memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We out-trained the Soviets (and) we defeated them. Sadly, now Russia has stood back up … but that’s our legacy, and this is a monument to the time we spent doing that. When you look at the memorial, it’s the spirit here that reminds us of those who served with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.