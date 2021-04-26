FORT HOOD — LendLease Inc. and senior Army officials will host a $420 million housing development ceremony Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Fort Hood Family Housing, a subsidiary of LendLease, is slated to receive these funds to be invested in the demolition of and subsequent new construction of nearly 600 new junior enlisted homes; roof replacements on more than 2,300 homes; and medium renovations at more than 1,300 homes, according to a Fort Hood news release.
Officials from LendLease, Army Material Command, Installation Management Command and Fort Hood will participate in the event. The senior leader remarks will be followed by a ceremonial demolition of two homes.
LendLease announced these improvements April 20 as part of a larger $1.1 billion development project that will improve on-post housing at five Army posts, including Fort Hood.
“With this $1.1 billion private capital investment, LendLease is proud to begin work across our Army housing portfolio, bringing new homes and improvements to our communities and ensuring homes fully meet the needs of today’s military service members and their families,” said Denis Hickey, CEO, LendLease Americas, said in an April 20 release. “Privatization has allowed us to expedite our plans and we look forward to the continued progress we’ll make over the next five years.”
The other installations scheduled to receive funds for improvements are at Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.
The Department of Defense-wide problem of military family housing run by civilian companies surfaced in February 2019 as a national issue by then-Secretary of the Army Mark Esper. During subsequent town halls at Fort Hood, residents complained of problems involving mold, long response times for maintenance and other issues. The issue stayed in the headlines in 2020, when last June, attorneys for nine military families at Fort Hood announced they were suing the private companies responsible for on-post military housing.
