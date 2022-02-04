FORT HOOD — With improving weather and road conditions, Fort Hood officials said several facilities across the post will reopen Saturday after being closed due to the winter storm.
Both the Clear Creek and Warrior Way commissaries will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Fort Hood.
The Main Exchange and the Food Court will open late Saturday morning, according to a Fort Hood news release. Fort Hood officials said to check Army & Air Force Exchagne Service Facebook page for specific opening times.
Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will open under normal weekend operations with its main pharmacy open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Darnall Facebook page for updated info on hours for its pharmacy in the Main Exchange, according to the release.
Several Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities also will be open Saturday with delayed start times.
"Fort Hood officials stress that continued caution should be taken if someone needs to go out as streets will remain hazardous and especially when walking across parking lots as they remain very icy across the installation," according to the release.
Fort Hood expects most, if not all facilities and operations to return to normal on Sunday.
