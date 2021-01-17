Fort Hood man sentenced for accidental shooting of friend

A Bell County judge has sentenced a Fort Hood man to a term of deferred adjudication probation after the man accidentally shot his friend while dry-firing a pistol in 2019.
Fort Hood soldier Adrian Rich, 27, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John Gauntt to six years of deferred adjudicated probation. As a condition of Rich’s probation, Gauntt also ruled that he serve 90 days in the Bell County Jail but said that it could be on weekends.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Rich pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2020, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. No plea bargain had been reached in the case, which meant that Rich could have been sentenced to between two to 20 years in prison.
The case dates back to Oct. 6, 2019, when Killeen police were called to the 400 block of Gus Drive after a report of a shooting. There, police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.
Rich currently is active-duty, but he said during the hearing that the Army has filed to dismiss him from the service.
Testimony and arguments
During the hour-long remote hearing on Thursday afternoon, the judge heard testimony from the victim and defendant, as well as arguments from the attorneys. Gauntt also considered the 911 call made by Rich after the incident.
Defense attorney Mary Beth Harrell asked for a term of probation for her client, who has no other criminal history or prior arrests.
“Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and he has a low risk of re-offending,” she said. “Mr. Rich is a loving dad and good husband. It was a reckless act. It was an accident. My client is sincerely sorry for the harm he caused a man he considered his brother.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that a short prison sentence or a long term of probation would be appropriate in the case.
“This wasn’t an accident; it was a reckless act and it nearly took a young man’s life,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “The evidence shows that he did not intend to shoot his friend in the neck, but he should be held accountable for his actions. (The victim) will feel permanent repercussions for the rest of his life, including a very large scar.”
She said that Rich, as a soldier, should have been trained in proper firearms safety and that he knew to point the muzzle away from anything that could be hurt.
Rich testified that he and the victim were Army buddies and that the victim was staying at his house.
“We were always laughing and joking,” Rich said. “I saw him as a little brother.”
Rich said he and his wife were in the process of cleaning their house, which is why weapons were on the bed in an upstairs bedroom. No magazines were in the weapons at that time and he mistakenly thought that no rounds were in the chambers, according to his testimony on Thursday.
“When (the victim) came into the room and said, ‘Hey,’ I was in the process of clearing the weapon,” Rich said. “I turned around to face him and the gun went off.”
He agreed that it had not been a good idea to dry-fire the weapon inside the house.
Rich immediately called 911 and later voluntarily went to the police department when a detective called, and gave a statement.
Harrell asked Rich how he felt after the shooting.
“I couldn’t sleep or eat, I just sat there and prayed and thought about him,” Rich said.
The victim was listening as Rich testified, giving the defendant a chance to speak to his former friend.
“I’m sorry for what happened, I never meant for this to happen, I have a lot of love and respect for you,” he said. “I wish I could erase that whole day.”
