A Fort Hood man was sentenced this week to a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a child and for molesting two children last year.
Daraion Eugene Ellison, 21, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; and five years in prison on two charges of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, to be served concurrently and with credit for time served, according to remote court proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday.
Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case. He considered victim impact statements.
Ellison was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with bonds totaling $10,000 on his remaining charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, both Class A misdemeanors.
The most serious charge to which Ellison pleaded guilty was the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said that on Nov. 20, 2019, he sexually assaulted a child who was younger than 14 years old, according to the indictment.
Ellison pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two children who were younger than 10 years old last year. On Nov. 28, 2019, Killeen police officers went to the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road in response to a call saying that two children had been molested.
A witness told police that she saw Ellison going into a room with two children at the residence on Bacon Ranch Road, according to the arrest affidavit.
The two children made an outcry of abuse. Police said that, during an interview, Ellison admitted that he touched the two children inappropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.