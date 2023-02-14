Moser SOY

Pink Warrior Angels co-founder Julie Moser is seen at the Chipotle restaurant in Copperas Cove Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, during a fundraiser to support the Copperas Cove High School Band's purchase of pink plumes to promote breast cancer awareness.

 Herald file

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year released the names of the military installation winners on Tuesday and Copperas Cove resident and co-founder of the nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels Julie Moser has been chosen for Fort Hood.

Moser has been a devoted Army spouse for 18 years, a mom, a nonprofit founder and an advocate for those going through cancer. She has served as a family readiness group leader and is devoted to helping those going through cancer treatments with financial assistance, a support system and advocacy.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.