The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year released the names of the military installation winners on Tuesday and Copperas Cove resident and co-founder of the nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels Julie Moser has been chosen for Fort Hood.
Moser has been a devoted Army spouse for 18 years, a mom, a nonprofit founder and an advocate for those going through cancer. She has served as a family readiness group leader and is devoted to helping those going through cancer treatments with financial assistance, a support system and advocacy.
In her nomination of Moser for the title, Maria Reed said of Moser that as “a cancer survivor and recently diagnosed with breast cancer again, Julie understands first hand the struggles and challenges they face. I have been fortunate enough to work with Julie through her Runway of Hope initiative, Breast Caner Awareness 5K and Pink Block Party events to support the needs of this community. Julie embodies the volunteer spirit and is an advocate for military spouses and families.”
Moser is now in the running to be the Army Spouse of Year, which will be decided on Feb. 23.
