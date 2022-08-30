Fort Hood National Bank

Retired Army Col. Todd Fox, president of Fort Hood National Bank, speaks at the grand reopening of the bank's main location on Fort Hood at T.J. Mills Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The bank closed down the inside of the location for a few weeks to make the main banking area more open and accessible.

Members of Fort Hood National Bank received news that the bank will be changing its name, effective on Thursday.

The news was confirmed on the bank’s website in a statement by the bank president, Todd Fox. The new name will be First Heroes National Bank.

