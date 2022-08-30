Members of Fort Hood National Bank received news that the bank will be changing its name, effective on Thursday.
The news was confirmed on the bank’s website in a statement by the bank president, Todd Fox. The new name will be First Heroes National Bank.
“Fort Hood National Bank is committed to serving the financial needs of our community both at Fort Hood and around the globe. For over fifty-five years, our mission has been ‘serving those who serve,’” the statement by Fox reads. “As part of our ongoing dedication to serving Soldiers and their families worldwide, Fort Hood National Bank will become First Heroes National Bank, effective September 1st, 2022.”
The bank will remain a division of First National Bank Texas, and all account and routing number will remain the same, according to the statement. “There will be no disruption to any branch operations, online support, or banking activities, which includes the use of your existing Debit MasterCard and current check stock. Additionally, there will be no changes to our offering of banking products and services, credit counseling and support tools as a result of this name change.”
The statement went on to say that taking care of soldiers and their families will remain the bank’s top priority.
Fox said in a phone interview that the bank began the process of changing the name four years ago, before Congress mandated that military installations named after Confederate soldiers be changed. He said that since the bank has customers in every state and in 40 different countries, the idea was to ensure future customers would understand they could bank with them regardless of their location.
