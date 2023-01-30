FORT HOOD — Troops at Fort Hood have been ordered to come in a little later for work Tuesday due to freezing weather conditions.
The Fort Hood senior commander has authorized the delayed reporting for Fort Hood personnel Tuesday due to forecasted freezing temperatures, freezing precipitation and hazardous road conditions, Fort Hood officials said in a news release Monday afternoon.
A weather assessment will be made at 7 a.m. Tuesday by Fort Hood leadership and emergency services personnel to assess road conditions and other safety measures based on current weather factors to determine if closure of the post is warranted. If that decision is made, officials said it will be posted at forthoodpresscenter.com or facebook.com/usagforthood.
Mission essential personnel will report to work at normal duty time.
Department of the Army civilians will report to work at 9 a.m.
Soldiers and airmen will report to work at 10 a.m.
Contract personnel should contact their program manager for required report times.
The Meadows Child Development Center will be open for childcare services for mission essential personnel only at 5:30 a.m. All other childcare facilities will open at 8 a.m.
All physical training Tuesday has been cancelled.
The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary will open at 9 a.m. For the most current information on AAFES facility hours, visit www.facebook.com/HoodExchange.
For commissary hours, go to commissaries.com and search for the Fort Hood locations.
The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will also operate under a two-hour delay.
All out-patient, laboratory and pharmacy operations will open at 10 a.m. Inpatient and emergency room operations will not be affected and will remain open. All appointments prior to 10 a.m. will be rescheduled.
During this delay, patients can utilize the MHS Genesis Patient Portal to schedule appointments, address any health concerns via the Nurse Advice Hotline at 800-874-2273 and access Q-Anywhere for prescriptions.
Fort Hood leadership will continue to monitor weather conditions and will decide mid-day Tuesday regarding installation status for Wednesday, officials said.
All personnel should use caution while driving on area roads, especially on overpasses and while walking on sidewalks and entryways to buildings.
