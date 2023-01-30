MILITARY

FORT HOOD — Troops at Fort Hood have been ordered to come in a little later for work Tuesday due to freezing weather conditions.

The Fort Hood senior commander has authorized the delayed reporting for Fort Hood personnel Tuesday due to forecasted freezing temperatures, freezing precipitation and hazardous road conditions, Fort Hood officials said in a news release Monday afternoon.

