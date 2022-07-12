Despite repeated questions from the Herald on Monday and Tuesday, Fort Hood has released no new details about man armed with a “possible gun” at a Fort Hood housing area on Sunday.
A large police presence at the entrance to Fort Hood’s Pershing Park military housing area on Sunday had many residents of the area posting conflicting reports on social media of a possible active shooter situation. The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services Law Enforcement Division denied those reports on its Facebook page Sunday, which read “All social media reports of active shooter or shots fired on post are false. DES responded to a report of two suspicious males, one has been detained at this time and MP’s are continuing to search for the other.”
In a Facebook comment in response to a resident who said a weapon was seen on one of the suspicious persons, DES stated that “The man with a possible gun is in custody. There is no concern that a firearm is still out there.”
The Herald has been requesting additional information on the incident since Monday, but has yet to receive a response.
