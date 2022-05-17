Fort Hood officials Monday announced that a soldier who had been missing for several days was returned safely to the post.
Pvt. Brendan Lush was absent without leave, the III Armored Corps statement said.
Following is the full statement:
“On May 15, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood leadership, with the assistance of law enforcement entities, safely and successfully recovered U.S. Army Pvt. Brendan Lush, who was Absent Without Leave (AWOL).
“Special thanks to the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, ably assisted by the City of Austin’s Police Department, for their direct contributions in ensuring Pvt. Lush’s return.
“Fort Hood officials are also especially thankful for all members of the community who helped spread command information without speculation. This was an essential part of our efforts to encourage Pvt. Lush’s return.”
Leaders in the chain of command remained in constant contact with Pvt. Lush’s mother, Ms. Felicia Nicole Lush, to ensure she was informed of their actions, the statement said.
“All involved will continue collaboration to ensure Pvt. Lush’s continued well-being,” the statement concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.