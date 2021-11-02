A Fort Hood official said that an officer accused of domestic violence was suspended the day prior to his arrest in Travis County, however, an advocate for the victim said that leadership was aware of the incident for two months before the man was suspended from his duties as a company commander.
Matthew P. Thwaites, 31, a captain with Fort Hood’s First Cavalry Division, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Austin police said that on May 25, Thwaites beat a woman and threw her from a vehicle, leaving approximately 10 bruises.
Thwaites was not arrested on the date of the alleged assault.
“He self-surrendered and was booked into custody July 27,” said Kristen Dark, senior public information officer with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Hood officials told the Herald that Thwaites was suspended the day prior to his arrest.
“Capt. Thwaites’s suspension date was July 26,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer J. Bocanegra, First Cavalry Division public affairs officer. “He was a company commander with 6-9 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.”
A victim’s advocate told the Herald that Fort Hood officials were notified of the alleged incident in May, but two months passed before Thwaites was suspended.
“The bottom line is they (Fort Hood) were told about the abuse on May 27 at 3:30 p.m., but they didn’t suspend him from his command until after he was arrested by Austin PD,” said Amy Braley Franck, founder and CEO of Never Alone Advocacy, on Monday. The nonprofit advocates nationwide for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the military. “Why was he left in command after he was reported for abusing his wife? It’s important to understand the lengths that victims are having to go through just to get the protection that they’re due.”
Citing an ongoing investigation, Bocanegra could not provide more information on the case, including when the Army was notified of the alleged domestic assault.
“The Army does not comment on ongoing administrative or disciplinary matters,” she said in an email on Monday.
The allegation
On May 25, Austin police responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Neal Street. There, a police officer met with a woman who said that Thwaites had beaten her after a verbal argument escalated, according to an arrest affidavit filed with Travis County on July 29.
The woman told police that Thwaites “punched a cabinet, breaking his hand.” She said that he then began to walk toward a detached garage where a rifle was stored.
“…She did not know if (Thwaites) intended to kill her or himself, so she raced to the gun case and got on top of it and wrapped her arms around the plastic rifle case,” according to the affidavit. “…(Thwaites) began to pull and strike at (the victim) attempting to get the case from (her).”
Police said that he then attempted to retrieve a pistol from inside the house, but the woman had moved it earlier in the day. While the woman was inside the home to make sure Thwaites did not find the new location of the pistol, he allegedly returned to the detached garage to get the rifle and placed in his car, according to the affidavit.
The victim, concerned that he was intending to leave to commit suicide, asked to ride around with him for a few minutes, police said.
“As (she) was partially seated in the vehicle with the passenger door open, (Thwaites) accelerated quickly and turned the steering wheel hard, throwing (the victim) from the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “(She) stated that she clung to the vehicle for a few feet but was thrown to the ground.”
Officers said they observed “multiple, large-sized bruises…on both of (her) arms, knees, shoulders and buttocks,” according to the affidavit.
The case is listed as active, with a pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 18 in a Travis County courtroom, according to the court coordinator’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.