FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials on Tuesday confirmed a missing soldier has been safely returned to his unit.
Spc. Abram Salas II, assigned to the Fort Hood Garrison, failed to report for duty June 23. He returned to his unit July 3 after a “sustained and combined effort from Fort Hood leadership, family members, Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, San Antonio Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen Police and other agencies,” according to a Fort Hood release.
“We are relieved with the positive outcome of this incident. I would like to thank Specialist Salas’ family for their assistance in this matter. Their productive engagement was decisive,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison–Fort Hood.
Fort Hood’s Department of Emergency Services led the coordinated effort to locate and return Salas safely to Fort Hood. Initial investigation appeared that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information led to him being located in the San Antonio area, Army officials said. The investigation continues into the details of his disappearance.
Fort Hood officials continue to communicate with Salas’ family and friends and are respecting the family’s privacy. No additional information will be provided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.