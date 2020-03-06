A Fort Hood soldier was found deceased at his on-post residence early Thursday night.
The soldier was found at approximately 8:20 p.m., post officials said. The soldier’s name was not released.
Special Agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident.
Investigators “do not suspect foul play at this time, but have not completely ruled it out while they continue a very thorough death investigation,” Fort Hood said in a statement.
In accordance with Army policy, the soldier’s information will not be released “until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.”
No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process, and there is no known threat to the community based on this death, according to Fort Hood.
