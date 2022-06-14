UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Fort Hood officials confirmed area fire departments are battling two fires Tuesday.
Fort Hood emergency services personnel, according to a Fort Hood news release Tuesday afternoon, responded to a fire in the "east side of (the) training area complex" at 9 a.m. Monday.
"Fire fighters are working to contain the fire which is currently estimated to exceed 200 acres and is 50 percent contained," Fort Hood said in the release. "The Directorate of Emergency Services incident commander requested mutual aid from Killeen Fire Department, Harker Heights Fire Department, Moffett Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department and Gatesville Volunteer Fire Department to provide support to the area north of Owl Creek, along Owl Creek Road to protect structures."
The Texas Forest Service is onsite, Fort Hood said, providing support for aerial reconnaissance while Fort Hood public works crews are cutting fire breaks to "help contain the fire from spreading."
Two Fort Riley, Kansas, CH-47 helicopters are being used to combat the fires from the air, Fort Hood said, one of which is dropping water with a "2,000-gallon Bambi-Bucket."
A second 60-acre fire, Fort Hood said, is in the vicinity of Clabber Creek Multi-use Range and is also 50% contained.
"Although the cause of the fire have not been determined, training or live fire is not believed to be involved," the news release said.
East Range Road at Cold Springs and Taylor Valley roads have been closed because of the active fires.
Area agencies are working to contain a 150-acre brush fire at Fort Hood Tuesday.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s fire map, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 150-acre fire at Fort Hood’s Training Area 25 in northern Bell County was “0% contained.” View the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident map here: https://public.tfswildfires.com/.
The Facebook page Coryell County All Hazards Preparedness Hub posted regular updates on social media about the active fire.
“The FHFD (Fort Hood Fire Department) continues to fight the fire with dozers and helicopter Bambie bucket water drops as witnessed by passers-by,” the post said Tuesday. “To my knowledge, they have not yet requested mutual aid from the area fire departments, but I can see with the high winds out of the south, the concern will be spot fires north of Owl Creek. Maintain Situational Awareness and immediately report any fires that may spark up.”
In an update at about 10 a.m., the Facebook page said the Gatesville Fire Department “has been requested for mutual aid assistance to the Fort Hood wildfire off East Range Road in TA-25. Please stay clear of the area and watch out for responding fire units.”
The Herald asked Fort Hood officials for confirmation, but as of Tuesday afternoon had not received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.