Fort Hood emergency officials are seeking the public’s help in locating missing Fort Hood soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II.
On June 23, Salas’ unit reported that he failed to report to work, according to a Fort Hood news release issued on Saturday. Attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family have been unsuccessful.
Salas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.
Initial investigation appears that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information exists that he may be in the San Antonio area, according to Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services and military officials are in contact with Salas’ unit and his family to ensure his health and safety, according to the release.
Anyone with information related to the location of Spc. Abram Salas or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.
"Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence," according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.