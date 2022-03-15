FORT HOOD — The Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise at Fort Hood will begin today starting at 8 a.m. and power is scheduled to be out post-wide for a minimum of eight hours. The majority of the post, to include family housing, will be affected.
In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, all 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages also will lose power.
All Post Exchange shoppettes will be closed during the exercise and the main exchange and commissaries also will not be open.
All child care facilities will close Monday through Wednesday.
Traffic lights will be out on post. Police officers will be at all major intersections on post directing traffic. People should expect longer wait times at the gates.
In a Q&A about the power outage, Fort Hood addressed the question of what to do if food spoils. The post’s answer read: “If you keep your refrigerator/freezers closed you should not experience any spoilage. However, check with your renter’s insurance for policy coverage as Housing will not provide reimbursement for spoiled food given the advance notice. Contact the Army Legal Claims Office for further assistance.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, however, states on its website that if the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to four hours in a refrigerator, up to 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.
Some areas of post are exempt from the exercise, including Robert Gray Army Airfield and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Robert Gray Army Airfield is exempt due to its dual-use status with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. A power outage to the airfield could cause a disruption in commercial flights. Fort Hood’s hospital will remain open for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services, but the hospital is adjusting other services.
All on-post clinics, including dental, will be closed.
The exercise is part of the Department of Defense’s “black-start” program. According to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, a “black-start” exercise “refers to the ability to start an electrical system from a state of complete shutdown: where no generation assets are running and the high-voltage transmission and lower voltage distribution lines are de-energized.”
The Department of the Air Force also said an energy resilience readiness exercise, which cuts incoming commercial power for eight to 12 hours, allows for testing of onsite power backup systems while identifying gaps in energy and water supplies and mission capabilities.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act directs that all military departments must conduct a minimum of five black-start exercises per year, according to the Department of the Air Force.
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said on Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast recently that he and Fort Hood officials anticipate issues when restoring power.
“I fully expect when we turn the power back on is when we could potentially have some high adventure because we’re going to discover what the problems are,” Foster said. “When we turn the power on, I think there’s going to be potentially some areas where the power’s not going to come back on exactly.”
He added that “robust response teams” will be on standby to address any issues involved with restoring power.
In a Facebook post Monday, the city of Killeen stated that if “you live in Killeen, you may want to prepare for a possible increase traffic on the roadways and in grocery stores. Also, if you do not live on Fort Hood property and experience a power outage during this time, you should report it to Oncor at 888-313-4747 (as you should not lose power if you don’t live on post).”
