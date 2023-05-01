FORT HOOD — Fort Hood is in the process of redoing the gate signs to reflect the upcoming May 9 redesignation of the post to Fort Cavazos, with the gates already updated covered until the official ceremony.
The post began painting the gate signs with the new name on Thursday. All signs will be unveiled after the ceremony, said Tom Rheinlander, the post’s director of public affairs, in response last week to the signs being painted over in preparation of the name change.
“After each sign is completed, it will then be covered until all signs are unveiled simultaneously during the official redesignation ceremony on May 9,” he said.
The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being renamed after a congressional mandate to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America was passed into law in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Texas general and advocate for slavery, who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
The post will now be named after the late retired Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a native Texan who not only once commanded III Corps and Fort Hood, but continued mentoring and teaching III Corps leaders until his death in 2017.
Cavazos was also the first Hispanic four-star general. He retired as the commander of U.S. Forces Command.
He is the namesake of the Killeen Independent School District’s Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School in Nolanville.
