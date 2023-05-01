Gate signs

The sign for the main gate is sheltered with a tarp and rope until the official name change of the military base from Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos on May 9.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood is in the process of redoing the gate signs to reflect the upcoming May 9 redesignation of the post to Fort Cavazos, with the gates already updated covered until the official ceremony.

The post began painting the gate signs with the new name on Thursday. All signs will be unveiled after the ceremony, said Tom Rheinlander, the post’s director of public affairs, in response last week to the signs being painted over in preparation of the name change.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.