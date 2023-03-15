A 1st Cavalry Division soldier died Monday, according to a press release issued by the Fort Hood Press Center on Wednesday evening.
Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer who has served with the division for the past 15 months, died Monday, according to the release.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are investigating her death, the release stated.
The Fort Hood release did not specify the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death, nor the location where it occurred.
The chain of command is in contact with her family to keep them updated, receive any concerns and provide them all releasable information, the news release stated.
Additionally, the chain of command is providing support and resources to her family and soldiers that served with her.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.