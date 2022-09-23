FORT HOOD — With a full salute and then a bowed head, around 100 active, retired and community members of Fort Hood’s 13th Sustainment paid homage to their fallen bretheren.

The remembrance ceremony hosted Friday is one that is held every year by the military logistics unit to honor soldiers who have died. This year’s ceremony was held on Fort Hood at Hildner Field in front of 13th Sustainment’s headquarters and was hosted by 13th COSCOM Association, a civilian nonprofit dedicated to supporting the active, fallen and retired soldiers of 13th Sustainment.

