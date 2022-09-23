FORT HOOD — With a full salute and then a bowed head, around 100 active, retired and community members of Fort Hood’s 13th Sustainment paid homage to their fallen bretheren.
The remembrance ceremony hosted Friday is one that is held every year by the military logistics unit to honor soldiers who have died. This year’s ceremony was held on Fort Hood at Hildner Field in front of 13th Sustainment’s headquarters and was hosted by 13th COSCOM Association, a civilian nonprofit dedicated to supporting the active, fallen and retired soldiers of 13th Sustainment.
Hildner Field is named after the late Brig. Gen. Terence Hildner, a former 13th Sustainment commander who died in Kabul, Afghanistan, of natural causes while on active duty.
Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Terry, a supporting member of the 13th COSCOM Association, said Friday that the ceremony is a way to remind soldiers of their connections as “part of a brotherhood or sisterhood.”
“13th COSCOM is a catalyst for making events like this happen,” said Brig. Gen. David P. Davis, 13th Sustainment’s current commander. “These events are important because they remind us who paved the way. If you look around, you’ll see generations of soldiers, all ready to support one another.”
The 30-minute ceremony, held in front of a memorial to the unit, began with an invocation and the playing of the national anthem, followed by a speech by Davis in which he thanked past and present 13th Sustainment members for their service to the nation.
During the speech, Davis also gestured twice to the memorial, describing the lives and actions of two fallen soldiers.
The ceremony included the laying of a wreath by Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta and Davis. Taps was played over a set of speakers, as was Army Song and the 13th Sustainment’s own march, “Lucky 13th.”
