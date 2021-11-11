FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is sending 2,000 soldiers to Europe for a nine-month training rotation, and the unit Wednesday conducted a “casing of the colors” ceremony to signify the start of the deployment, and also welcomed a new command sergeant major.
Casing of the colors is a tradition in which deploying units prepare their battle flags to take with them until they return to home base.
The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is on its way to Germany to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is an ongoing, multinational effort underway since 2014 “to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO.”
Capt. Taylor Criswell, brigade public affairs officer, said this is the second time 1st Air Cav — part of the historic 1st Cavalry Division — has participated in Atlantic Resolve. Some of the unit’s troopers are already there, and their equipment is either on the ground in Europe or on its way via ships bound from Gulf Coast ports in Beaumont and Galveston.
Criswell said that along with supporting NATO allies, the mission allows Fort Hood soldiers a unique chance to train alongside other factions of the U.S. military.
“There’s a number of different exercises that we’re going to be involved with, such as Allied Spirit,” Criswell said. “We’re going to be working with different countries that are there … and a really cool thing about this is we always think of these rotations as working with our NATO allies and partners, but it also gives us a chance to train with other parts of the U.S. military that we wouldn’t necessarily get a chance to work with otherwise.
“So we’re going to take advantage of all those different training opportunities while we’re there. The colonel’s goal is to come back more ready and more lethal than when we left.”
Along with casing the colors, the 1st Air Cav also said farewell to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Loeza, who is leaving for his next assignment at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Murphy.
Brigade commander Col. Reggie Harper praised both men as highly qualified, outstanding and inspiring leaders. He challenged his troops standing out on the 1st Cav’s Cooper Field parade grounds and those gathered to watch the ceremony to make the most of their new mission.
“This will make us better as individuals, and as a unit,” Harper said. “It also will reassure our allies and partners … that we are ready.
“Under no circumstances will we embarrass our country or the First Team. Rather, we will safeguard the reputation of our units and this country. It’s that simple. Accomplish the mission; return better; take care of one another; carry the torch. Let’s case our colors and execute our mission.”
