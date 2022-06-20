FORT HOOD — This year’s Freedom Festival will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Hood Stadium, located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange on post.
Activities include children’s inflatables, food trucks and even a “Zoo Imagination” station. The event will start with performances by season three winner of the “The Voice” Cassadee Pope, and the rock band X Ambassadors will headline the event.
A 30-minute fireworks show paid by profits from the Fort Hood recycling program show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Fest is a free event and open to the public. Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
On-post shuttles will be running approximately every 15 minutes from 3 to 11 p.m. All individuals utilizing the bus service under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Shuttle stops will be located at:
Building 49010 — Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center
Building 50001 — Clear Creek Commissary
Building 50012 — Community Events and Bingo Center
A tentative timeline of activities include:
4 p.m. Gates open and food and beverage sales open
4-5 p.m. DJ music
5-6 p.m. 1st Cavalry Division Band
6-6:05 p.m. Commanding general’s welcoming remarks
6:05-6:30 p.m. 1 CD Band
6:30-7 p.m. DJ music
7-7:45 p.m. Cassadee Pope
7:45-8:15 p.m. DJ music, gift presentation
8:15-9:30 p.m. X-Ambassadors perform
9:30-10 p.m. Fireworks display, presented by Fort Hood Recycle
Permitted Items include:
Strollers
Coolers (will be searched)
Backpacks no larger than 12 x 20 (will be searched)
Camelbacks (will be searched)
Umbrellas
Blankets
Lawn chairs
Small wagons
Cameras
Video recorder/camcorders
Service animals (guide dogs, etc..)
Prohibited Items include:
Explosive weapons
Firearms
Edged weapons (knives, swords, daggers, etc)
Clubs
Brass knuckles
Glass containers (except baby bottles)
Pets
Alcohol
Fireworks
Pop-up/canopy tents
Rucksacks
Recreation Vehicles (RVs)
Camper Trailers
Grills (cooking)
For more information, visit Fort Hood’s Family and MWR Web site at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/freedom-fest/5597274/69292.
The City of Killeen will also host a fireworks show July 2 in downtown Killeen.
(1) comment
Should be "FOURTH", not "Forth".
