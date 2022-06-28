FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade earned the title of III Armored Corps’ “Best Squad” Saturday after multiple days of grueling competition in the Army’s inaugural challenge that tests teamwork at the squad level.
The III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022 took place on Fort Hood June 21-25, with 10 teams from across the country and III Armored Corps vying for the title. Also crowned during the event were the corps’ Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.
Sgt. Joshua Macias, Sabre Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, from Port Arthur, Texas, was named III Armored Corps Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.
Spc. Kole Vigilancia, from Holden, Massachusetts, and member of the winning squad with the 89th Military Police Brigade, was named III Armored Corps Soldier of the Year.
The squads competed in a variety of challenging events meant to test their mental, physical, and tactical abilities. Situation training lanes consisted of medical treatment and evacuation, communication, reacting to enemy contact, protecting from chemical attacks, a 12-mile road march, weapons qualification and an Army combat fitness test, to include others. This all took place in 100-degree heat.
The local squad will now go on to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command competition at Fort Hood in August.
