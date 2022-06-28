Best Squad

U.S. Army squads from across III Armored Corps compete for the title of the corps’ “Best Squad” during a head-to-head competition at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Jun. 24, 2022. On day three of the competition, all squads were tested on their marksmanship and enemy awareness by individually firing on a training range with sporadic pop-up targets with various weapons. Sgt. Noe Garcia, representing the squad from the 89th Military Police Brigade. fires his weapon while conducting a grouping and zeroing of his weapon. The III Armored Corps pulled only the best from across its divisions and separate brigades to compete in this year’s inaugural competition. The best squad goes on to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command competition at Fort Hood in August. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree)

 Pfc. Kyler Hembree

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade earned the title of III Armored Corps’ “Best Squad” Saturday after multiple days of grueling competition in the Army’s inaugural challenge that tests teamwork at the squad level.

The III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022 took place on Fort Hood June 21-25, with 10 teams from across the country and III Armored Corps vying for the title. Also crowned during the event were the corps’ Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.

Sgt. Joshua Macias, Sabre Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, from Port Arthur, Texas, was named III Armored Corps Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

Spc. Kole Vigilancia, from Holden, Massachusetts, and member of the winning squad with the 89th Military Police Brigade, was named III Armored Corps Soldier of the Year.

The squads competed in a variety of challenging events meant to test their mental, physical, and tactical abilities. Situation training lanes consisted of medical treatment and evacuation, communication, reacting to enemy contact, protecting from chemical attacks, a 12-mile road march, weapons qualification and an Army combat fitness test, to include others. This all took place in 100-degree heat.

The local squad will now go on to compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command competition at Fort Hood in August.

