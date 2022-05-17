The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood “People First Center” officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday amid gathered leaders, soldiers and community members.
The center at Fort Hood is a “leadership laboratory,” according to the center’s developers, and it is designed to reinforce elements of a healthy organizational culture.
The People First Center’s forward-looking approach to leader and soldier development revolves around preventing harmful behaviors before they happen. Experts in the fields of family advocacy, sexual harassment and assault prevention, equal opportunity, resiliency, substance abuse, suicide and spiritual readiness are all housed at the center with training focused on immersion.
Training at the center consists of small soldier teams going through three training days. The first two days involve interactive scenarios with participant-led discussions. The third day focuses on emotional intelligence and interpersonal communication skills. The goal at the end of training is that formations are educated on reducing harmful behaviors in their organizations, said the deputy commandant, Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Hoover.
