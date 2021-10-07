A commissary on Fort Hood is finally open after being closed for several weeks due to repairs and pest mitigation efforts.
III Corps. the top command unit at Fort Hood, said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that Warrior Way Commissary was set to open 9 a.m. Thursday.
The commissary closed Sept. 20 for repairs and pest mitigation, according to a press release received last month. Fort Hood officials said repairs would take around four to six weeks to complete.
During that time, the Clear Creek commissary adjusted its hours to include Monday, when it is usually closed. III Corps said Wednesday that the Clear Creek commissary will now go back to its original hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.
