FORT HOOD — Lt. Gen. Lee Quintas, the deputy commander of U.S. Forces Command, hosted a farewell ceremony on Friday for Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, the outgoing III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers.
Kamper will move on to become the commander of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill. Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt will take his place as the III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers.
“Throughout his time here, he has truly embodied the ‘Phantom’ lethal mentality,” Quintas said of Kamper. “On behalf of Lt. Gen. Pat White and Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Hendrex, he actively promoted the Phantom lethal vision at every training event and at every unit engagement.”
Kamper, who was commissioned as an artillery officer in 1989, said while he is looking forward to his new assignment, he will miss the Fort Hood area.
“We arrived to Fort Hood fairly late in Army life, when I was a new brigadier general, but we got here as quick as we could,” Kamper said. “We have simply grown to love the people around here, all of you. We are going to miss you greatly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.