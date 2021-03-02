FORT HOOD — A former Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division special agent is suspected of poisoning his wife two years ago in Harker Heights, allegedly attempting to acquire a toxin derived from puffer fish, according to an Army Times story released on Saturday.
Staff Sgt. Lesly J. Lindor last week was charged with the Sept. 3, 2018, murder of his wife, 34-year-old Rachelle Lindor in Harker Heights. According to the Army Times, the murder investigation has not been previously reported.
Rachelle Lindor’s obituary had no further information. Her funeral was held in her homotown of Medford, Mass.
Lindor is alleged to have attempted to acquire tetrodotoxin for use as a weapon in the months prior to his wife’s death, the Army Times stated. The substance is a potent neurotoxin found in puffer fish and some other marine species.
Christopher Grey, spokesman for Criminal Investigation Command, confirmed to the Herald on Tuesday that Lindor has been charged by Fort Hood officials with murder, stalking, attempt to violate the Federal Biological Weapons statute, failure to obey a lawful order, failure to obey a general regulation, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice. The charge is in connection with the off-post death of his spouse.
“Initially, the Harker Heights Police Department was the lead investigative agency and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command opened a joint investigation with Harker Heights,” Grey said in the statement.
“During the investigation, special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command became suspicious of the cause and manner of death and continued an independent investigation into the death of accused’s spouse.”
Lindor joined the Army in November 2010 and became an agent in 2017. He was placed on administrative duty in October 2018, removed from an investigative unit and placed in a support unit, Grey said. He has not worked any CID investigations since October 2018.
He is currently in pre-trial confinement.
“It is important to point out the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Grey added. “No further information will be released at this time.”
