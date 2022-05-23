Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a “major crash” Sunday that killed a Fort Hood soldier and left another person with “incapacitating injuries.”
The accident occurred between two vehicles 10 miles west of Gatesville on U.S. Highway 84 early Sunday morning, at 12:01 a.m., according to a news release from DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko on Monday.
“A 2010 Toyota Corolla, operated by 24-year-old Tristan Cooley, of Chandler, Arizona, was travelling eastbound on US 84,” Washko said Monday. “A 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, operated by an 18-year-old male from Evant, Texas, was approaching the Toyota traveling westbound. According to the investigating Trooper, for reasons unknown, the Toyota crossed into the path of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid a collision and the Toyota struck the Chevrolet.”
A Facebook page of Tristan Cooley says he was a cavalry scout in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Hood. Washko confirmed Cooley was in the military.
Washko said Cooley was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries. Cooley was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple with incapacitating injuries, police said.
“The crash is still an active open investigation,” Washko said. “Texas DPS would like to remind drivers that limiting distractions while driving greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash.”
